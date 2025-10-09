ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Population Rises To 3,170 in Tamil Nadu; State Records 107 More In A Year: Census

By S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: The latest Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation (SEPE) 2025 has revealed that the number of wild elephants in Tamil Nadu has increased to 3,170. The count shows an increase of 107 elephants compared to the last year, which has been welcomed by the forest enthusiasts.

The third edition of the census was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department in May. It covered 26 forest divisions across the state and involved 2,043 forest officials and volunteers.

“Of the total, 1,777 elephants were recorded in the Western Ghats, 1,345 in the Eastern Ghats, and 48 in other regions. The Ooty forest division in Nilgiris district reported the highest number with 325 elephants, followed by 224 in Pollachi, 200 in Tiruppur, and 228 across seven forest ranges in Coimbatore, including Madukkarai, Poluvampatti, P.N. Palayam, Mettupalayam, Karamadai, and Sirumugai,” the results of SEPE 2025 revealed.