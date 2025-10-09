Elephant Population Rises To 3,170 in Tamil Nadu; State Records 107 More In A Year: Census
The third edition of the SEPE 2025 census was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department in May.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
By S Srinivasan
Coimbatore: The latest Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation (SEPE) 2025 has revealed that the number of wild elephants in Tamil Nadu has increased to 3,170. The count shows an increase of 107 elephants compared to the last year, which has been welcomed by the forest enthusiasts.
The third edition of the census was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department in May. It covered 26 forest divisions across the state and involved 2,043 forest officials and volunteers.
“Of the total, 1,777 elephants were recorded in the Western Ghats, 1,345 in the Eastern Ghats, and 48 in other regions. The Ooty forest division in Nilgiris district reported the highest number with 325 elephants, followed by 224 in Pollachi, 200 in Tiruppur, and 228 across seven forest ranges in Coimbatore, including Madukkarai, Poluvampatti, P.N. Palayam, Mettupalayam, Karamadai, and Sirumugai,” the results of SEPE 2025 revealed.
Similarly, Sathyamangalam Forest Reserve has 329 elephants, Asanur 360, and Erode 115, the census adds.
Muruganandam, president of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, expressed happiness over the increase in the number of elephants in Tamil Nadu. “This is due to the richness of the forests and the conservation activities of the forest department. Elephant migration routes, especially those passing through Coimbatore, must be restored as private developments are blocking their paths,” he said.
K. Kalidasan, founder-president of OSAI (Organisation for the Welfare and Environmental Action), said the rise was encouraging but called for modernisation of the counting process.
“We only include elephants that are seen in person in the census. It needs to be counted accurately, like the tiger census,” he said. “As the number of elephants increases, so does the mortality rate. Only then will the forests be balanced. The government should recognise the 42 migration routes identified by the expert committee in Tamil Nadu and immediately announce them.”
According to the 2023–2025 Elephant Census, Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in India at 6,049, followed by Assam with 5,719, Tamil Nadu with 3,170, and Kerala with 1,793.
Read More