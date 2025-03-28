ETV Bharat / state

No Juma Tul Vida Prayers Allowed In Kashmir's Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Put Under House Detention

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government today did not allow opening of the Kashmir's Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for offering Juma Tul Vida prayers, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Chief preacher of Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers sermons on Friday's at Jamia Masjid, was put under house detention.

“After Shab-e-Qadr, Jama Masjid Srinagar continues to remain closed to people and I am under house detention, even today on Juma Tul Vida, when lakhs of people eagerly await the whole year to offer congregational prayers on this blessed Friday for great reward and blessing from Allah,” Mirwaiz said in a statement.

Mirwaiz asked the authorities why is this most important centre of Kashmir’s religious identity and affinity repeatedly targeted and why is people's fundamental right to religious practice curbed, when tall claims of normalcy are trumpeted every day.

“Those ruling in people's name cannot absolve themselves from standing up to address this gross injustice towards Muslims of the valley and the repeated closure of Jama Masjid,” he said.