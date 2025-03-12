Juiced Out Pineapple: Inaugurated Twice, State-of-the-art Research Facility Gathers Dust in Bengal

Siliguri: A three-storied building encircled with a boundary wall encompassing two hectares of land, wears a deserted look. Creepers have taken over the rusty gates, while wild grass and stray cattle are the only signs of life inside the compound. Welcome to one of the country's unique fruit processing facilities, the Pineapple Development and Research Centre of Bidhannagar in North Bengal. Inaugurated twice as regimes changed at the husting of Bengal, the once dubbed state of the art facility lies in shambles.

The Centre was strategically built in the Bidhannagar area within the jurisdiction of Fanshidewa block, around 40 kms from Siliguri for the single reason that pineapples of Bidhannagar and adjoining areas are not only good in taste as well as high in juice content, the fruits grow in abundance in this area. Pineapples from Bidhannagar travel even to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and as far as Thailand, and around 15 thousand people are directly dependent on the cultivation of this fruit. And that was the reason that Bidhannagar was chosen for the development and research centre.

A view of the administration building where no activity has been undertaken except the repainting during the second inauguration. (ETV Bharat)

The plan to develop a super speciality centre circled around pineapples was first mooted by former state municipal and urban development minister Asok Bhattarcharya, who was also the chairman of the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). Bhattacharya held talks with then Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and finally after a central grant of Rs 12.6 crore reached, the Pineapple Development and Research Centre came into being in Bidhannagar in 2011.

The Pineapple Development and Research Centre which is left to lurch after being inaugurated twice. (ETV Bharat)

The facility was inaugurated by Bhattacharya with over 80 stalls and a 1,600 metric tonne multi-purpose cold storage. The aim was to procure, store, process and also export pineapples from even adjoining areas like Darjeeling foothills and the North Dinajpur district. At the time of its inauguration, Pineapple Development Centre's cold storage was the biggest in the entire North Bengal.

But, then the elections came and the 34-year-old Left Front rule. Once the Trinamool Congress came to power, the development centre saw a fresh coat of paint and was again 'inaugurated' in 2012. And that was the last time that the local pineapple farmers saw some activity in the facility.

A view of the Pineapple Development and Research Centre buildings in Bidhanagar, West Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

"We tried to do some holistic development of the pineapple farmers. Our aim was not only to assist them in their farming, but we also focussed on income generation avenues. When this Trinamool Congress came to power, they again inaugurated the centre and then forgot about it. I hope some better senses prevail and the facility is started at the earliest," Asok Bhattacharya told Etv Bharat.

Arun Mondal, the secretary of the North Bengal Pineapple Growers' Association and also a local BJP leader, also criticises the Trinamool Congress for its lack of involvement in restarting the facility. "This Trinamool government never took interest in opening the development centre. I doubt they at all thought about the pineapple growers and were only interested in inaugurating the centre for the second time and then abandoning the facility," said Mondal.

Pineapples are cultivated across several corners of North Bengal and an estimated one lakh people are directly or indirectly dependent on cultivation of this fruit. Officials of the state agri-horticulture department put the annual pineapple production to around six lakh metric tonnes.

The avenues inside the Pineapple Development and Research Centre facility in Bidhanagar, West Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

"This facility was started during the Left Front rule and there was an air-conditioned vehicle for transporting the fruit. We were told there was a soil testing unit as well as a facility to conduct training programmes, aimed at multiplying pineapple production. But, other than re-inaugurating it, nothing has happened. If the authorities start this facility, it will be beneficial for us." said pineapple farmer Mintu Mazumdar.

Archana Pandharinath Wankhede, Chief Executive Officer of the SJDA said, "The Pineapple Development and Research Centre needs to get a direct connection with National Highway 27. Without that connection, it is tough for the centre to function. We need to acquire some private land for laying that connecting road. We will be negotiating with the land owners to get land for the road."