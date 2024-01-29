Judicial Custody Extended for NewsClick's Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakraborty in UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty till February 17.

Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested the duo on October 3 on charges of receiving illegal funds from China, that were allegedly routed through the US.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were produced before the court after their previous term of judicial custody ended today. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur has ordered a further extension of their custody. On January 20, the court had extended the judicial custody of the duo till January 29. Prior to which, on December 22, 2023, they were sent to judicial custody till January 20.

During the hearing on December 22, the court had given an additional 60 days to the Delhi Police Special Cell to investigate the allegations against NewsClick under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Delhi Police had earlier said that more time is needed to investigate the case and had sought 90 days for conducting the investigations. On January 9, the court had given permission to Chakraborty to become a government witness.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested on the basis of a news published in the New York Times stating that American millionaire Neville Roy Singham gave money to NewsClick for undertaking Chinese propaganda.

On October 3, 2023, the residences of many journalists, YouTubers and cartoonists were raided in connection with the case. After which, Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Chakraborty. Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case alleging that PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, running NewsClick, received funds from foreign countries through paid news to defame the country.