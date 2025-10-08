Judicial Activities In Odisha Paralysed As Lawyers On Pen-Down Strike To Protest Advocate's Murder
BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Berhampur city on Monday night.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
Cuttack: Judicial activities in all courts of Odisha, including that of the High Court, were paralysed on Wednesday as lawyers across the state resorted to a pen-down strike in protest against the brutal murder of advocate Pitabas Panda at Berhampur on Monday evening.
Odisha State Bar Council member and BJP leader Pitabas Panda was shot dead by two assailants on Kumar Purnima evening, sparking outrage across the legal fraternity. The Bar Council called for the statewide protest, demanding justice for Panda and stronger security measures for the lawyers.
Bar associations in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and several other districts joined the strike, describing the killing as a “direct attack on democracy and the rule of law.”
Council president Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedi urged the government to announce Rs 1 crore compensation for Panda’s family and to ensure the arrest of the culprits within 48 hours, followed by the severest punishment.
Courtrooms in the High Court wore a deserted look as advocates did not appear before any of the benches. Similar scenes were also seen in all lower courts and tribunals of the city. All lawyers of the city, under the banner of the council, held a protest rally in the High Court premises and demanded immediate enactment of the Advocates’ Protection Act for the safety and security of the advocates.
In Malkangiri, lawyers lit candles and observed silence in Panda’s memory, while the Koraput Bar Association demanded formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior IPS officer.
Association president Prabhat Mahapatra emphasised the need for a time-bound investigation and the immediate arrest of all conspirators.
At Sambalpur, Bar Association office bearers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the district administration, urging swift action and financial support for the bereaved family of Panda, who had won the State Bar Council election in 203 by bagging a record number of votes.
Meanwhile, the Ganjam police have formed six special teams to probe into the case. Brahmapur SDPO has taken charge of the investigation, while the district SP confirmed that CCTV footage had provided crucial leads. A forensic team has also examined the crime scene and begun evidence collection.
Security measures have been intensified across Berhampur as police continue to track down the assailants.
