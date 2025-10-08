ETV Bharat / state

Judicial Activities In Odisha Paralysed As Lawyers On Pen-Down Strike To Protest Advocate's Murder

Cuttack: Judicial activities in all courts of Odisha, including that of the High Court, were paralysed on Wednesday as lawyers across the state resorted to a pen-down strike in protest against the brutal murder of advocate Pitabas Panda at Berhampur on Monday evening.

Odisha State Bar Council member and BJP leader Pitabas Panda was shot dead by two assailants on Kumar Purnima evening, sparking outrage across the legal fraternity. The Bar Council called for the statewide protest, demanding justice for Panda and stronger security measures for the lawyers.

Bar associations in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and several other districts joined the strike, describing the killing as a “direct attack on democracy and the rule of law.”

Council president Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedi urged the government to announce Rs 1 crore compensation for Panda’s family and to ensure the arrest of the culprits within 48 hours, followed by the severest punishment.

Courtrooms in the High Court wore a deserted look as advocates did not appear before any of the benches. Similar scenes were also seen in all lower courts and tribunals of the city. All lawyers of the city, under the banner of the council, held a protest rally in the High Court premises and demanded immediate enactment of the Advocates’ Protection Act for the safety and security of the advocates.