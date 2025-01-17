Judgement In Rape-Murder Of R G Kar Doctor On Saturday

Kolkata: The much-awaited judgement in the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, which led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests, will be delivered on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the city police, was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year.

The judgement will be delivered on Saturday, 57 days after the trial commenced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sealdah court, Anirban Das. The Kolkata Police which was investigating the case initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the medic's body was recovered from the seminar room of the hospital.

The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the agency has sought the death penalty for the accused. The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced on November 12 and 50 witnesses were examined. Hearing in the trial of Roy was concluded on January 9.

Maintaining that other persons were also involved in the crime, the parents of the victim have said that they expect that they will also be arrested and tried before the court. They have also filed an application before the court seeking further investigation into the case.

The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security arrangements in state-run hospitals. Opposition political parties, including the BJP and the CPI(M), protested the gruesome crime, but apolitical movements demanding justice for the victim were more visible with members of the civil society being at the forefront.

Members of the civil society in Kolkata and some other cities of the state took out midnight rallies terming those as "Reclaim the night" to demand justice for the victim doctor, whom some named "Abhaya", while others called her "Tilottama". Disclosing the identity of a rape victim is prohibited by the law.

Supporters of archrival clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting - also took to the streets of the metropolis demanding justice for the victim.

The Supreme Court, which suo motu took up the matter concerning the rape and murder at R G Kar hospital, had formed a National Task Force (NTF) for suggesting a protocol for the safety of doctors and other medical professionals across the country. The NTF filed a report before the apex court in November last year.