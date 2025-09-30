ETV Bharat / state

Judge Questions TVK Leaders Over Karur Stampede That Killed 41

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of a stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur. ( PTI )

Karur: The Karur court on Monday questioned TVK functionaries over the crowd estimates given ahead of actor Vijay’s campaign rally, where 41 people lost their lives in a stampede on September 27.

During the hearing, the judge asked the TVK representatives, “On what basis did you claim that only 10,000 people would attend Vijay’s rally in Karur? Why didn’t you request a larger ground, knowing that families and children would also turn up to see him?”

The tragedy has triggered national outrage. The Tamil Nadu government has set up a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagatheesan, who has been inspecting the site for the past two days.

Meanwhile, TVK Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan and local leader Ponraj were arrested in connection with the incident. After undergoing medical examination at the Karur Government Hospital, both were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.