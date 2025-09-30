Judge Questions TVK Leaders Over Karur Stampede That Killed 41
Karur court asked TVK leaders why only 10,000 attendees were projected for Vijay’s rally, as police allege ignored warnings and poor planning caused the stampede.
Karur: The Karur court on Monday questioned TVK functionaries over the crowd estimates given ahead of actor Vijay’s campaign rally, where 41 people lost their lives in a stampede on September 27.
During the hearing, the judge asked the TVK representatives, “On what basis did you claim that only 10,000 people would attend Vijay’s rally in Karur? Why didn’t you request a larger ground, knowing that families and children would also turn up to see him?”
The tragedy has triggered national outrage. The Tamil Nadu government has set up a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagatheesan, who has been inspecting the site for the past two days.
Meanwhile, TVK Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan and local leader Ponraj were arrested in connection with the incident. After undergoing medical examination at the Karur Government Hospital, both were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.
When asked in court if they had been mistreated in police custody, the two said they had not faced harassment. TVK lawyers, however, argued that the police failed to allocate the roundana area for the rally. The police counsel countered that the request could not be granted because a bridge was located in that zone.
The police side also alleged that TVK leaders ignored repeated safety instructions. According to their lawyer, officials had advised that Vijay’s vehicle should be stopped 50 metres away from the venue to prevent crowding, but the organisers did not comply. They further claimed that Vijay deliberately arrived late, delaying a vehicle expected in 20 minutes by almost two hours. The lawyer for the police also claimed that during the event, many in the crowd reportedly fainted, while TVK volunteers allegedly blocked and even attacked an ambulance trying to reach those in need.
