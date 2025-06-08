Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath Passes Away

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Member of Legislative Addembly (MLA) Maganti Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has passed away at the age of 63. On June 5, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli by his family members. The doctors said he breathed his last at 5.45 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.

Reportedly, three months ago, the MLA was admitted to the AIG hospital where he underwent dialysis at that time.

BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR) broke down while paying his last respects to Gopinath. KCR, who was shocked over the demise of the MLA, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Gopinath at the latter’s residence at Doctors Colony in Madhapur. The former Chief Minister consoled the family members. He was accompanied by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao, MP Ravichandra and others. Earlier, KCR expressed shock over Gopinath’s demise.

Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh also visited Gopinath’s residence to pay his last respects. Accompanied by his wife, Brahmini, he consoled the family members. Gopinath began his political career with the TDP in the 1980s and headed the Hyderabad unit of Telugu Yuvata, the youth wing of the party.

Maganti Gopinath first won as an Member of LA from TDP in 2014. Then he joined TRS (now BRS) in 2018. He won the elections that year as well. Gopinath scored a hat-trick in 2023, defeating his nearest rival and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin of the Congress by over 16,000 votes.

He is the second BRS MLA from Hyderabad to pass away since their election in 2023. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident in February 2024, barely four months after she was elected from Secunderabad Cantonment.She was the daughter of BRS leader and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna, who had passed away in February 2023 due to illness.