JU Protests Enter 3rd Day, Students Set Deadline For VC To Address Grievances

Members of the TMC teacher cell take out a protest rally over the Jadavpur University incident, in Kolkata on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Protests at Jadavpur University continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with students demanding action against alleged assaults on their peers and setting a 4 pm deadline for Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their grievances.

The agitating students warned of intensified protests if Gupta did not turn up on the campus to meet them within the stipulated time. They claimed that the VC and university authorities had shown no urgency to resolve the crisis.

"Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta has not shown any courtesy or urgency to meet us. We have given a 4 pm deadline, after which we will decide the next course of action," a protesting student from a Left-backed organisation said.

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) staged protests, while several ultra-left student groups, including the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), called for demonstrations on Wednesday.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), did not participate in Tuesday’s strike but held separate demonstrations across the state.

The students’ demands include registering a hit-and-run case against education minister Bratya Basu, whose car allegedly hit Indranuj Roy, a student currently undergoing treatment.

They also called for the withdrawal of police cases against students and the release of those arrested.

According to the protesters, seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident, including four against Roy.