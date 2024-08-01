JU Arranges Separate Hostels for 2nd-Yr Students To Curb Ragging At Campus

Kolkata: In a move to curb ragging in the campus, the Jadavpur University (JU) authorities have decided to accommodate the second-year students in a separate building likewise their first-year juniors. This new rule has come into force from 2024-25 academic session onwards.
Arrangements have been made for the first and second-year students to stay in separate hostels on the campus. Second-year students will stay in the New Boys Hostel while the Old PG and New Block hostel is meant for the freshers. A total of 160 students have been accommodated there.
The first-year students have been provided separate accommodation facilities as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.
The move to accommodate second-year students in a separate hostel on the campus comes in the wake of the mysterious death of a first-year student of the Bengali department in the hostel last year. The incident had caused a huge uproar across West Bengal. Allegations of ragging were raised behind his death.
At that time, all the first-year students were segregated and kept in the New Boys Hostel, which is located on the campus. There was no one in that hostel barring some specially-abled students. The UGC raised several questions as to why this step was not adopted earlier.
The first-year students will start coming to the university from Thursday onwards.
A university official said, "The second-year students are still new and will need some more time for adjustment. So, they have been arranged to stay in the new boys' hostel."
From third-year onwards, all students will stay in the main hostel of Jadavpur University.
