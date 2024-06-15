JTET Unlikely to Be Conducted in July-August after Objections Found in Exam's Revised Rules

Ranchi: Despite the Champai government approving the revised rules regarding Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) held for Primary (class 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8) in the cabinet meeting on March 16, no letter has been sent to Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) by the Education Department yet.

Students have turned pessimistic with hopes starting to fade as a possibility of conducting the exam in July-August seems negligible. As per information received from the Education Department, multiple objections have been found in the JTET revised rules.

As per sources, a letter would be sent to JAC after the corrections were made following which the exam can be conducted. However, the JAC Chairman, Dr Anil Kumar Mahto confirmed that no letter has been received from the Education Department regarding this matter. He said, "Nothing can be said about TET unless we get a letter from the department."

Since the formation of the Jharkhand state IN 2000, the TET has been conducted only twice. After the implementation of the Right to Education Act in 2011, the test was conducted for the first time in 2013 and then in 2016. As per the provision, the states must conduct the TET every year, but the constant changes in the rules and the lack of will of the government are becoming a hindrance in the JTET exam.

To everyone's surprise, in eight years, the government has changed the rules for the TET five times so far hindering the smooth conduction of the test. ETV Bharat spoke to two examinees to know about their concerns. An aspirant named Tanveer Alam sayid that students have huge expectations from the Champai government.

The government should quickly address the issues at hand related to the JTET and resolve them, Alam said. Another aspirant, Dilshad Ali says that after pursuing a B.Ed degree in 2013-14, he got a chance to appear in TET for the first time in 2016. "The students are upset because the exam has been halted in the state since eight years," Ali said.