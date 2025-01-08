JP Nadda Inaugurates Library, Informatics Centre At LGBRIMH In Assam

Tezpur: Union Health and Family Welfare minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday inaugurated the new library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) here.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda reached the hospital complex and unveiled the centre here in Sonitpur district. Nadda is on a day-long tour to Assam to take part in a series of official programmes.

He reached Guwahati on Tuesday late at night and was supposed to reach Tezpur by chopper in the morning. However, due to inclement weather, he travelled by road from Guwahati, delaying his arrival in the programme, an official said.

Nadda also attended the Board of Governors meeting at LGBRIMH in Tezpur after inaugurating the library and informatics centre along with Sarma and Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal.

"I attended the Board of Governors meeting, where several proposals were placed. We approved all those proposals so that the institute moves ahead at a rapid pace in the coming days," Nadda told reporters after the meeting.

During the visit, he inaugurated the institute's main gate, which is an archive of the health establishment. After Tezpur, the Union minister will go to Mangaldai in Darrang district, where he will lay the foundation stone of a 50-bed state-of-the-art critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

"This is going to be a major step towards strengthening healthcare in Assam. This initiative will enhance access to advanced healthcare services for the people of the state," a senior official of the Health and Family Welfare ministry said.

Nadda's last programme will be a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati, located in Kamrup district. There he will review various ongoing developmental works in the presence of senior officials, before departing from Guwahati.