Journalist Who Claimed '200 Sharpshooters Sent To Kill Jagan' Goes Missing: Police Intensify Probe

Amaravati: Journalist Patri Vasudevan, who made sensational claims on live television about a conspiracy to assassinate former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has gone into hiding. His mobile phone remains switched off, and police say he has been untraceable since July 26.

Vasudevan, during a broadcast on 99 TV on July 20, claimed that 200 sharpshooters had arrived from the United States to eliminate Jagan, and that they had been conducting reconnaissance in areas the former CM visited. The comments quickly stirred controversy and prompted a complaint from Jana Sena leader Yerramsetty Sainath of Guntur.

Sainath alleged that the journalist’s remarks were deliberately provocative, aimed at spreading communal distrust and inciting regional tensions. Based on this, Nallapadu police registered a case on July 22 and began efforts to trace Vasudevan.

On July 26, officers travelled to Hyderabad to serve Vasudevan a 41A CrPC notice, which requires appearance for questioning. However, by then, he had already gone underground.

In response, police approached the management of 99 TV. The channel’s CEO and three senior journalists gave statements, and reportedly said they were unaware of Vasudevan’s specific claims or what evidence he had to support them. They had earlier promised to send Vasudevan to Guntur for questioning by July 29, but he did not appear.