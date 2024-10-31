Fatehpur: A news agency reporter and a part time property dealer was shot and stabbed to death while a BJP Minority Morcha leader was injured by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur late on Wednesday night.

Journalist Stabbed To Death; His BJP Minority Morcha Leader Friend Injured In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The attack took place on Bhitaura bypass of Sadar Kotwali at around midnight. The slain has been identified as Dilip Saini, originally a resident of Chak Bisauli of Sadar Kotwali, who presently lived with his family in LDA Colony Rajajipuram in Lucknow. The injured BJP leader has been identified as Shahid Khan, a resident of Lala Bazaar.

Saini was a reporter with a local news agency in Fatehpur. Saini also used to buy and sell property in many districts including Bindki, Radha Nagar, Ghazipur of Lucknow and Fatehpur.

It is learnt that on Wednesday late night, Saini was having dinner in the yard in the vicinity of the news agency office with Khan when about 15 assailants stabbed him several times with a knife and also shot him with a weapon. Shahid, who came to rescue him, was also stabbed by the assailants while the vehicles parked there were also damaged by the assailants, who fled from the spot.

Both the injured were shifted to the district hospital in a car from where both were referred to Kanpur. Dilip died on the way while Shahid's treatment is going on in Hallet Kanpur, an official said.

Dilip Police have registered a case against nine named and seven unknown people. Raids are being conducted to arrest the attackers, SP Dhawal Jaiswal said adding police is investigating the incident.