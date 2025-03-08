Journalist Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Cops Hunt For Accused

Sitapur: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old journalist was shot dead by unidentified attackers near the Hempur overbridge on the Lucknow- Delhi National Highway in the Sitapur district on Saturday. The victim, Raghavendra Bajpaye, a resident of Maholi Tehsil and a journalist with a national Hindi daily, was attacked while he was riding his bike.

According to police, unidentified assailants first hit Bajpaye's bike, causing him to fall. As he lay on the ground, the attackers fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Imaliya Sultanpur police station.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and found Bajpaye severely injured. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Additional SP South, Praveen Rajan Singh, said that on Saturday Afternoon, police got information at around 3:15 pm that Ragvendra Bajpaye, an RTI activist and journalist in a national Hindi daily newspaper, was murdered by unknown assailants near Hempur overbridge while coming toward Sitapur. "We have launched a manhunt for the accused," Singh said.

According to a relative, Raghvendra got a call from someone, after which he took his bike and left home. He also got a threatening call 10 days before this incident. Bajpaye is survived by his wife and two children.

"The cause of the attack is yet to be established. We have launched a manhunt for the accused. FIR will be registered after getting a complaint from the family. We are committed to solving this case at the earliest", Additional SP South, Praveen Rajan Singh said.