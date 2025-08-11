Jorhat Man Pledges Not To Consume Rice Until Himanta Biswa Sarma Becomes CM Again In 2026

Jorhat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commands enthusiastic support wherever he goes, but in Jorhat's Malowkhat area, one supporter has taken his admiration to a remarkable level.

Mahendra Chettri, popularly known as Gangu, a booth secretary of the BJP and grass level worker of the saffron party , has vowed to give up rice, the staple of Assamese meals, until Sarma returns as Chief Minister after the 2026 Assembly elections. Polls are scheduled in Assam in early 2026 and BJP would be more than keen to retain power in the northeastern state.

Sarma holds several other portfolios and is a popular leader of the BJP. Chettri, who has already completed 22 days of his fast, survives on fruits and light food. "I have never met the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) in person, but I admire his governance and the work he has done for Assam," he said. He regularly offers prayers for Sarma’s long life at Borbheti and other holy places.

The decision, initially met with concern by his wife, has now become a matter of pride for the family, with full support from both relatives and neighbours. Locals, including BJP workers, frequently bring him fruits and other essentials to help him sustain the vow.

"This is my way of expressing faith and gratitude," Chettri said, adding that he is ready to continue for as long as it takes. Villagers say his pledge reflects the extraordinary respect and loyalty that grassroots supporters hold for the state’s leader.

The Congress led by MP Gaurav Gogoi is also keen to come back to power in the state.