Jolt to BRS as Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA Danam Nagender Join Congress

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, leaders from the BRS are switching over their loyalties to other parties. Key leaders are migrating to the ruling party Congress on one hand and BJP on the other hand. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy resigned from BRS and said because of the current political developments, he is joining the Congress, he posted it on the social media platform X.

Ranjith Reddy said, "Special thanks to KCR and KTR for allowing me to serve the people of Chevella." He explained that he decided to walk a different path under difficult circumstances. Ranjith Reddy appealed to the party president to accept his resignation. He thanked everyone, who cooperated with him in the BRS. Later, he went to Gandhi Bhavan and joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi and CM Revanth Reddy. On the other hand, BRS MLA and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also joined the Congress.

BRS leadership examined many names to field from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency from the BRS party. KCR reportedly gave another chance to sitting MP Ranjith Reddy, but he did not show interest in contesting. Many seniors, who were keen in the past, stepped back due to the changed political scenario. Finally, the BRS has finalised the name of Kasani Gnaneshwar, the former MLC. It is known that Kasani has worked in various positions in Congress and TDP.

Vikarabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy was brought into the Congress party to field her from the Chevella Lok Sabha segment. Party sources said that she is a strong leader and has the support of local leaders. Hence, she was chosen, however, with the joining of Ranjith Reddy, there may be some doubts about her nomination. On the other hand, the Congress Central Election Committee meeting will be held on March 18 and MP candidates for the remaining seats are likely to be announced on the same day or the next day.

