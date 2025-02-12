ETV Bharat / state

Eight New Species Of Fruit Flies Discovered In Joint Research By ZSI, CU

The average length (in millimetres) and wing span (in millimetres) of five adult flies from each of the eight species were recorded from the photomicrographs. Their specimens are deposited in the National Zoological Collection (NZC) of the ZSI.

Several taxonomies were used for species identification. A Leisa DFC 500 camera and Leisa Application Suite LAS v3.6 software were used for digital image processing. Ten photographs of the fly's characteristic features and body parts were taken using a Leisa Stereo-ISO microscope M205A.

Samples were collected from cucurbitaceous plants in Gangetic West Bengal during the day using the sweep-net method. Morphological identification and naming of the Fruit flies was done. The geographical coordinates of all the sample sites were recorded and the samples were preserved in 70 percent alcohol.

Eight new fruit fly species were found in this study. Researchers have claimed that farmers across the country and abroad will benefit from this research.

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has discovered eight new species of fruit flies. The Zoology department of the Calcutta University (CU) and ZSI jointly collected samples from 30 places in Gangetic south Bengal and conducted a study.

Character-based DNA barcoding method was applied in this study by ZSI. Researchers believe that it is one of the most suitable tools for rapid and accurate identification of fruit flies infesting cucurbit crops. This can play an important role in maintaining agricultural productivity, ensuring long-term crop production, ensuring food security and reducing economic losses related to crops.

The research team, travelling to major agricultural districts of Gangetic West Bengal, collected samples of various species of fruit flies harmful to crops like pumpkin, cucumber and gourd and identified 30 nucleotide sites from the mitochondrial COI (cytochrome oxidase subunit 1) gene.

These flies are prominently found in pumpkin, spotted bitter gourd, cucumber, white bitter gourd, sponge bitter gourd, big gourd, long gourd and watermelon.

Why identifying these flies is important?

Farmers use pesticides to combat these flies so as to prevent damage in agriculture. Although the infestation can be reduced to some extent by applying pesticides, farmers face overall losses. However, even if the flies are reduced, their larvae remain, which often cause damage to the fruits. According to researchers, even after applying the right pesticides, pests that attack the crop remain. It is very important to identify the pest species correctly.

This research paper, published in the internationally renowned journal 'BMC Genomics', has focused on fruit flies of the Tephritidae family collected from different districts of West Bengal. The research team included Ankush Mitra, Pubali Mitra, Pradosh Mahadani, and Subrata Trivedi Biswas. They said that their discovery will be helpful in maintaining agricultural productivity. They plan to apply this method in different regions and apply it to a wide range of pests. Which can be established as a versatile and effective method of pest control.

What experts say:

ZSI director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said, "Fruit flies are one of the most destructive insects in agriculture. Seventy percent of rural households in West Bengal depend on agriculture. The results of this study will not only help in protecting crops but also reduce over-reliance on chemical pesticides. Through this control system, we will also be able to reduce the damage to the environment and empower people involved in agriculture with specific tools."

Ankush Mitra, senior zoological assistant at ZSI, said, "Fruit fly infestation is a global agricultural and food security concern. Fruits and vegetables are spoiled due to this fly infestation. It also causes huge economic losses almost every year. Many countries also face trade restrictions due to this pest. This groundbreaking research will become a tool in the fight against fruit flies of the Tephritidae family of the Diptera order."

He further said, “This new method will enable rapid, accurate and reliable species identification. Using this method, it will be possible to intervene early during the outbreak of pests and reduce crop losses. This will have a far-reaching impact on pest control management. This research is particularly important in the context of growing concerns about global food security.”

Dr. Madhusudan Das, Professor, Zoology department of Calcutta University said, “With the growing population, demand for healthy food is also on the rise. Therefore, ensuring proper agricultural practices is of utmost importance. If pest control strategies are effective by accurately identifying specific fruit fly species, the use of chemical pesticides in agricultural fields will be reduced. This will help in preserving healthy ecosystems and biodiversity.”

Public health expert Dr. Kajalkrishna Banik said, "Whether it is house flies or fruit flies, they can cause various diseases including food poisoning. Therefore, just as cooked food needs to be covered, raw vegetables or fruits should be washed thoroughly before eating. They not only cause food poisoning but also thrive in various dirty environments, acting as carriers of various diseases."