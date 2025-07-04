ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Villagers Set An Example In Mulugu District By Collectively Building A Culvert

Each household contributed between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, raising a total of around ₹2.5 lakh and they built it in just two days.

Mulugu
Villagers build a culvert on their own in Mulugu. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST

Mulugu: Tribal villagers of Muttharam in Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district, face a regular problem because of a stream that routinely cuts off access to the outside world after moderate rainfall. Having made repeated attempts to bring it to the notice of the authorities and having received no response in the matter, the villagers decided to take it upon themselves to build a culvert with their own funds and their own hands.

The Otikunta stream, which flows across the internal road connecting Alubaka and Muttharam, becomes a dangerous obstacle during rains. The villagers rely on Alubaka and Venkatapuram on the main Venkatapuram–Bhadrachalam route for everything medical needs, groceries, and education. Yet, as a remote forest region, they have long been ignored by authorities and public representatives.

Refusing to wait for help, all 124 families in the village decided to act. Each household contributed between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, raising a total of around ₹2.5 lakh. They purchased six large cement pipes and, working together, built the culvert within just two days.

Now, with their newly built structure, the villagers no longer have to fear being cut off during rains. They are overjoyed not just at the improved access, but also at the sense of unity and achievement. “We didn’t expect anyone to come and help us. We did it ourselves, and we’re proud,” said one villager, smiling beside the finished culvert.

