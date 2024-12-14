Jodhpur's Mother Milk Bank: A Lifeline For Pre-Mature Babies

Jodhpur: Jodhpur's Mother Milk Bank, established by Navjeevan Sansthan in 2021, has become a crucial lifeline for premature and low-weight newborns, saving over 1,700 lives in just three years. Located at Lav Kush Ashram in the Chaupasni Housing Board area, the bank adhered to international protocols to ensure the safe collection and storage of breast milk.

A Lifesaving Initiative

Rajendra Singh Parihar, Director of Navjeevan Sansthan, highlighted the bank's impact, "With the establishment of the Mother Milk Bank, the newborns in our crib and hospital cribs received a new lease of life. Lactating mothers willingly donate milk and we also provide milk to mothers at Ummed Hospital, who cannot produce enough for their babies."

The milk bank operates with cutting-edge equipment and follows a thorough process to ensure the safety of both donors and recipients. Before donating, mothers are counselled and supported throughout the process. Parihar emphasised that all milk undergoes rigorous testing, including antenatal report checks of donors, to ensure the highest standards.

More Than 3,000 Mothers Donated Milk

Vinita, the milk bank in-charge, shared that over 3,000 mothers donated milk in the past three years through camps and home visits. "Mothers are informed that donating milk after feeding their child has no side effects. For those unable to visit, our van and technician reach their homes for collection," she said.

Technician Tina added, "We deliver about 400 ml of milk daily to Ummed Hospital. If any mother at the hospital has extra milk, we bring it back to the bank."

Safety Through Modern Technology

Milk collected is pasteurised to remove bacteria and stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius after thorough testing. "The milk undergoes culture testing and is kept in specialised refrigerators, making it safe for use for up to six months," Parihar explained. "All equipment used in the bank has been imported from Britain," he added.

A Legacy of Care by Navjeevan Sansthan

Navjeevan Sansthan, founded by Bhagwan Singh Parihar, has been a cornerstone of care in Jodhpur. The institute has raised and supported over 1,500 orphaned children, focusing on nurturing and educating girls, many of whom have been married and settled. "Currently, the institute also provides shelter to many children, predominantly girls, and runs an old age home," Parihar said.