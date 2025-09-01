Jodhpur Youth Held For Killing Puppies; Animal Lovers Stage Protest

Jodhpur: In a sensational case, a youth has been arrested for slashing three puppies to death, stuffing the carcasses in a polythene bag and disposing of them in a bin on Saturday night in the B Road area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras, footage of which has gone viral on social media, irking animal lovers who staged a protest outside the residence of the accused, which led to a ruckus.

Police had to be called in to pacify the protestors, and the accused was taken to the Sardarpura police station, where the agitators staged a sit-in protest demanding strict punishment for the accused.

ACP Chhabi Sharma said, "The accused Akash Khanna has been taken into custody, and action will be taken against him under the Animal Cruelty Act. The animal lovers who created a ruckus were pacified with the arrest and promise of strict action against the accused."

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, intends to prevent the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering on animals. It defines animals and different forms of animals and discusses different forms of cruelty, exceptions, and killing of a suffering animal in case any cruelty has been committed against it, so as to relieve it from further suffering. It also provides the guidelines relating to experimentation on animals for scientific purposes.

The Supreme Court had amended its August 11 order on capturing and relocating stray dogs to shelter homes in the Delhi-NCR region. The tweaked direction states that the stray dogs must be released to their respective locations after sterilisation and immunisation. The court also said that the order applies to all stray dogs, except those infected with rabies or those exhibiting aggressive behaviour.