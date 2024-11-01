ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Woman Murder Case: Family On Dharna Demanding Arrest Of Accused

Anita Chaudhary's husband, in his police complaint, told she was killed by Gulamuddin along with Tayyab Ansari and his wife.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Jodhpur: With police yet to arrest the accused in the murder of Anita Chaudhary, whose chopped body was found in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district two days after she was reported missing, the victim's family members along with others of the society sat on a dharna at Veer Teja Mandir in Bhagat Ki Kothi on Diwali night.

A murder case has been registered at Sardarpura police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Anita's husband Manmohan Chaudhary. Police are questioning a dozen of people but the accused has not been traced yet. Apart from prime suspect, Gulamuddin, the name of Tayyab Ansari has also come up in the FIR lodged by the family. Tayyab and Anita had known each other for a long time.

In his complaint, Chaudhary said that murdering Anita and burying all body parts cannot be done by one person alone and many others were involved in it. Chaudhary further said that when Anita's body parts were removed, her ring was in Gulamuddin's wife's hand, which clearly shows that she was also involved in the conspiracy. He has also named Tayyab in his complaint and alleged that Anita was murdered by Gulamuddin along with his wife and Tayyab.

Police said Anita was in real estate business and Tayyab Ansari was her old partner.

According to the complaint, Anita had given the keys of her shop to her neighbour Azim in the afternoon of October 27. When she was travelling by autorickshaw, Gulamuddin was going ahead on his Activa. Anita stopped the auto at some distance from her house and went with Gulamuddin. At 4 am Anita had called her sister, Meena and told that she was with her friend Sunita alias Suman but after that her mobile was switched off.

It has now come to light that Sunita apprehended the a conspiracy was hatched against Anita and on October 29, she had told Manmohan that Tayyab can harm Anita.

