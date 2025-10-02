ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur's 'Ravana Descendants' Don't Celebrate But Mourn Demon King's Death On Dussehra

While effigies are burnt, the male members of the sect take a bath and change their sacred thread. Thereafter, they perform puja at the temple.

The Dave Godha Brahmins of the Shrimali Brahmin clan near Chandpol in Jodhpur consider Ravana to be their forefather and worship him. Therefore, when Ravana's effigies are burnt across the country, they observe mourning. They have built a temple in memory of Ravana on Kila Road. Idols of Ravana and Mandodari are installed here. On Dussehra, special pujas are performed at this temple.

Jodhpur: While the country celebrates Dussehra to mark Ravana's defeat to Lord Rama on Thursday, Brahmins in Jodhpur are mourning the death of the demon king of Lanka.

Pandit Kamlesh Kumar said, "We, the Dave Godha gotra, are descendants of Ravana and never witness his cremation as he is our ancestor. Lord Rama killed Ravana on the 10th day of the month of Ashwani. We observe mourning on this day. It was only during the Covid-19 pandemic that the rituals were not performed on Dussehra. We worship Ravana for his qualities. Ravana was exceptionally knowledgeable, skilled in many arts and a great devotee of Lord Shiva. It is believed that worshipping Ravana sharpens one's intellect".

According to Pandit Kumar, when the effigy is burned, it is mandatory to bathe. "In the past, when there were water bodies, we all bathed there, but nowadays bathing is done outside the home. This is followed by the changing of the sacred thread. After this, Ravana and Shiva are worshipped in the temple along with Mandodari. After puja, 'prasad' is distributed," he said.

He said the practice of mourning on Dussehra has been prevalent for a long time.

According to Hindu mythology, Mayasura, with the blessings of Lord Brahma, built the city of Mandore for the apsara Hema. Their child was named Mandodari.

Mandore is named after Mandodari. Mandodari was very beautiful, but unable to find a suitable groom for her, Mayasura's search ultimately ended with Ravana. Mandodari was married to Ravana, who was both a powerful king and a gifted scholar. It is believed that when the marriage took place, some members of the Dave Godha sect, who had come from Lanka as guests, stayed back in Jodhpur.