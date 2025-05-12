Property Dealer From Jodhpur Murdered In Sirohi

Sirohi: A property dealer from Jodhpur was murdered at a field near Kambeshwar G Road at Shivganj in Sirohi district.

The murder is believed to be the fallout of a land dispute. Police said the deceased is Jaswant Jain who had come to Shivganj for some work. He was accompanied by two others who sustained injuries in the attack by the accused. DSP Pushpendra Verma said that two accused involved in the incident have been detained, while another is absconding. '

"Special teams have been formed to nab the third accused and an intensive search operation is being carried out in the area. The police's MOB team reached the spot and collected evidence. Blood stains, weapons and other evidence have been seized from the crime spot," Verma said.

Police said the accused had attacked Jaswant with a sharp weapon. Jaswant sustained a fatal injury on his neck and died on the spot. The two others who were injured in the attack have been admitted to Mahavir Hospital in Sumerpur where their condition is stated to be critical. Jaswant's body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited, said police. A case has been filed and the exact reason for the murder is being investigated. Police said the two accused who were detained moments after the crime was committed are being interrogated. More details will emerge based on their statements.