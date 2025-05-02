Shivalik Sharma Booked In Rape Case, May Be Arrested Any Moment, Says Rajasthan Police

Jodhpur: A rape case has been registered against cricketer Shivalik Sharma in Jodhpur's Kudi Bhagatsuni police station. Announcing this Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anand Singh said today that the complainant was a resident of Sector 2 of Kudi Bhagatsuni and she had filed a case against Shivalik Sharma. The police are searching for the cricketer. He can be arrested any moment, the police said.

Sharma has represented Baroda in the domestic circuit. The police disclosed the name of the accused after recording the medical reports of the victim and after securing the complainant’s judicial statement before the court under BNNS section 180. The complainant alleged, according to the police FIR, that the cricketer got engaged with and made physical relations by promising marriage. In the report, the girl told that she had gone to Vadodara in Gujarat in February 2023, when she came in contact with Shivalik. Shivalik is a resident of Vadodara in Gurajrat.

ACP Anand Singh speaking to reporters in Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)

Both the cricketer and the complainant became friends. The closeness increased as they talked on the phone frequently. After this, the parents of both of them met each other. Shivalik's parents came to Jodhpur in August 2023. After this, the engagement had taken place with the consent of both sides.

According to the complainant, after the engagement, when Shivalik came back to Jodhpur, they had physical relations. Both of them went to many places in Rajasthan, including Jaipur. However, things took a different turn when the complainant was allegedly called to Vadodara in August 2024 and Shivalik's parents allegedly told her: "He is a cricketer, he is getting proposals from other places. In such a situation, this engagement with her cannot continue."

After this, the complainant went to the police and registered a FIR. The case is being investigated by Kudi Bhagatsuni police station in-charge. The police said statements of witnesses have been recorded. He played for IPL team Mumbai Indians in 2024. He is an all-rounder.

Shivalik or his lawyers are yet to respond on the issue.