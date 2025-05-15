Turkish Jewellery Boycott In Jodhpur Over Country's Support To Pakistan

Jodhpur: After cancellation of trips to Turkey which supported Pakistan in its failed attempts to strike locations in India recently, now gold and diamond jewellery from the country, known as 'Europe's Sorrow' are also being boycotted in Jodhpur.

The Jodhpur Jewellers Association has decided not to sell Turkey's jewellery. Association President Naveen Soni said the association has unanimously decided not to sell jewellery from Turkey in the city. "There is a lot of demand for jewellery from Turkey here. But it will no longer be sold in Jodhpur," he said.

In 2024, India's total import of pearls, precious stones, jewellery and metals from Turkey was worth US $ 274.91 million, which is now believed to be decreasing. Soni said five to 10 per cent of the jewellery sold in Jodhpur is sourcedd from Turkey. "Turkish jewellery comes to India through the Indian International Jewellery Show. Turkish traders erect stalls at the show. The local jewellers strike a deal with their counterparts from Turkey and source the ornaments for the market," he said.

Soni said the Association will apprise the organisers of the show, slated to be held from July 30, to not allot stalls to traders from Turkey. "We cannot benefit a country which supports our enemy," he said.

Ornaments sourced from Turkey are made of plain gold and the cuts on them make them attractive. Turkish jewellery is light in weight and better in quality due to which it has become quite popular in India. Recently, after the price of gold skyrocketed, the demand for light weight jewellery increased. The Indian market could have proved to be huge for Turkish jewellers, but due to the country's support to Pakistan, the traders from the country will have to bear losses.