Echoes Of Bengaluru Techie Death in Rajasthan: Three Members of Family in Jodhpur Die by Suicide

Jodhpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, similar to Bengaluru techie death, three members of the same family died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jodhpur area. The incident took place in Bigmi village of Osian on Tuesday. The deceased include Bhanwari Devi Rajpurohit and her two sons, Navratan and Pradeep Rajpurohit. According to the police, the deceased left behind a note, saying that persistent harassment by Navratan's in-laws over false allegations and financial demands led to the tragedy.

Osian DSP Jabbar Singh confirmed that the relatives of the deceased have filed a case against Navratan's wife Neetu Kanwar, her father Lal Singh, and others. "A case has been registered for abetment to suicide. We are trying to convince the family for the cremation, but their demands for arrests remain unmet," said Singh.

"Even 24 hours after the incident, the family, supported by members of the local community, has refused to cremate the bodies. A large crowd has gathered outside the hospital mortuary, demanding swift action against the accused," Singh added.

The family and community members have submitted a memorandum to the subdivisional officer, stating they will not cremate the deceased until their demands are fulfilled.

Singh further said, "Before taking the drastic step, Navratan sent WhatsApp messages to multiple people, appealing for justice. A box handed over to a jeweller friend by the brothers contained a note detailing their ordeal."

"The note accused Navratan's wife and her family of harassment and outlined their wish to donate their property to Gauchar (cattle pasture). Details of gold and other assets were also included, with instructions to hand over the money to their maternal uncle," Singh said.

Navratan had married Neetu Kanwar, a resident of Mandla, just four months ago. According to DSP Singh, "A dispute between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law began soon after the marriage. The family claimed Navratan's wife's behaviour led to prolonged distress."

The incident bears a striking resemblance to the recent case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, which had shocked the nation. Subhash, a software engineer, cited harassment by his wife and her family. In his note, Subhash accused his wife of making false allegations and mentally torturing him. The Bengaluru case unfolded when Subhash, who had been working from home, sent a detailed email to his friends and family hours before his death, highlighting his suffering. His email contained a plea for justice and described the emotional toll the harassment had taken on him.