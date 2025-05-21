ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Collectorate Threatened To Be Blown Up In Email

Rajasthan witnessed bomb threats left, right, and center in the last two days.

The police & bomb squad arrived on scene immediately. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur District Collectorate received a bomb threat on Wednesday causing the evacuation of personnel. ADM Jawahar Chaudhary said an email threatening the bombing of the collectorate at 3.30 PM was received as per a call from the ASP from the CID office.

"As of now, no explosives have been discovered on the premises but the police continue to search every square inch," Chaudhary said.

The police and the bomb squad rushed to the collectorate. Jodhpur MLA, Atul Bhansali reached the spot. Bhansali said the premises of the Collectorate are being thoroughly checked.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pratibha Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Kalal, and other officers also rushed to the Collector. The bomb squad has given the chambers of the Divisional Commissioner and Collector the all-clear. They have cleared a few other rooms as well.

Rajasthan has seen a large number of bomb threats in the recent past. A series of emails threatening the bombing of the collectorate at multiple locations made sure that the Rajasthan government remained vigilant on Tuesday. Pali, Sikar, Tonk, Dausa and Rajsamand collectorates were recipients of these emails.

A thorough investigation of the premises is ongoing and the origins of the threat are being investigated as well.

