Rajasthan: Prime Accused In Anita Chaudhary Murder Case Gulamuddin Arrested From Mumbai

Jodhpur: Jodhpur Police on Thursday with the help of Mumbai Police arrested Gulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, the prime suspect in the Anita Chaudhary murder case from South Mumbai. Gulamuddin who was absconding for nine days will be brought to Jodhpur on Friday by flight.

Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, stated that Gulamuddin was hiding in South Mumbai when he was apprehended and subsequently handed over to the Jodhpur Police, who were searching for him.

Jodhpur Police have confirmed the arrest of Gulamuddin. According to police sources, a team of around a dozen officers, including ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj and Shakeel Mohammad, the officer in charge of the Basni police station, had been searching for him in Mumbai for several days on the instructions of Jodhpur Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh. According to the police, after committing the murder, Gulamuddin parked his two-wheeler near Jodhpur railway station and fled.

Jodhpur police had arrested Abida, wife of main accused Gulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, as an accomplice in the gruesome murder. Abida allegedly knew about the conspiracy and confessed to police that Anita was given medicine-laced sherbet, leading to her death.

On October 27, Anita Chaudhary, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29 where they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house. Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime.