Elderly Man Given Wrong Blood In Mix-Up At Rajasthan’s AIIMS Jodhpur
Published : October 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST
Jodhpur: In a grave act of medical negligence, a patient admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur in Rajasthan was on Friday administered a blood transfusion intended for another patient with the same first name.
The negligent act of the staff did not pose any serious medical issue, as both patients were found to have similar blood groups. According to the family members, Mangilal Vishnoi, admitted to the institute on October 6 after being stung by bees, was administered blood on Friday. When the patient began to feel uneasy during the transfusion, the family told the nursing staff that they did not need the blood.
This led to an uproar in the emergency room. Security personnel stopped the family members from taking videos. Dr Jeevanram Vishnoi, AIIMS spokesperson, said that there is no serious medical concern since both patients had the same blood type.
“The patient's condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.
Mangilal Vishnoi, aged 50, a resident of Doli village, Kalan, was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS after being stung by bees. He did not require a blood transfusion. In contrast, doctors had recommended two units of blood for the 80-year-old Mangilal, a resident of Nagaur district, who was also admitted to the same ward with anaemia.
When the blood arrived, the staff acted negligently and, without consulting him, began transfusing 50-year-old Mangilal Vishnoi. When the blood transfusion began, Mangilal's health began to deteriorate. When his family members objected, the staff discovered the mistake and immediately removed the blood.
The situation would have been worse had both patients had different blood groups. The institute administration assured the family that action would be taken against those responsible.
