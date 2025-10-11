ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Given Wrong Blood In Mix-Up At Rajasthan’s AIIMS Jodhpur

The negligent act did not pose any serious medical issue, as both patients were found to have similar blood groups.

Elderly Man Given Wrong Blood In Mix-Up At Rajasthan’s AIIMS Jodhpur
AIIMS Jodhpur (File/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jodhpur: In a grave act of medical negligence, a patient admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur in Rajasthan was on Friday administered a blood transfusion intended for another patient with the same first name.

The negligent act of the staff did not pose any serious medical issue, as both patients were found to have similar blood groups. According to the family members, Mangilal Vishnoi, admitted to the institute on October 6 after being stung by bees, was administered blood on Friday. When the patient began to feel uneasy during the transfusion, the family told the nursing staff that they did not need the blood.

This led to an uproar in the emergency room. Security personnel stopped the family members from taking videos. Dr Jeevanram Vishnoi, AIIMS spokesperson, said that there is no serious medical concern since both patients had the same blood type.

“The patient's condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

Mangilal Vishnoi, aged 50, a resident of Doli village, Kalan, was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS after being stung by bees. He did not require a blood transfusion. In contrast, doctors had recommended two units of blood for the 80-year-old Mangilal, a resident of Nagaur district, who was also admitted to the same ward with anaemia.

When the blood arrived, the staff acted negligently and, without consulting him, began transfusing 50-year-old Mangilal Vishnoi. When the blood transfusion began, Mangilal's health began to deteriorate. When his family members objected, the staff discovered the mistake and immediately removed the blood.

The situation would have been worse had both patients had different blood groups. The institute administration assured the family that action would be taken against those responsible.

Read more:

  1. World’s Rarest Blood Group Discovered In India, Find Out What Is CRIB And What Makes It Such A Big Medical Breakthrough
  2. Brain-Dead Jodhpur Youth Gives Trio A New Lease Of Life

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPROAR IN JODHPUR AIIMSCONFUSION TWO PATIENTS SAME NAMEBOTH PATIENTS SAME BLOOD GROUPAIIMS JODHPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.