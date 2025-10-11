ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Given Wrong Blood In Mix-Up At Rajasthan’s AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur: In a grave act of medical negligence, a patient admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur in Rajasthan was on Friday administered a blood transfusion intended for another patient with the same first name.

The negligent act of the staff did not pose any serious medical issue, as both patients were found to have similar blood groups. According to the family members, Mangilal Vishnoi, admitted to the institute on October 6 after being stung by bees, was administered blood on Friday. When the patient began to feel uneasy during the transfusion, the family told the nursing staff that they did not need the blood.

This led to an uproar in the emergency room. Security personnel stopped the family members from taking videos. Dr Jeevanram Vishnoi, AIIMS spokesperson, said that there is no serious medical concern since both patients had the same blood type.

“The patient's condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.