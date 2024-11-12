Jodhpur AIIMS Doctor Duped Of Rs 18 Lakhs By Fake Cardiologist On Dating App

Jodhpur: A case of fraud amounting to Rs 18 lakhs has emerged involving a female doctor from AIIMS here where the accused befriended her on a dating app, introducing himself as a doctor, and subsequently cheated her out by promising marriage.

Prahlad Meena, the Assistant Sub-Inspector and investigating officer at the Bhagat Ki Kothi police station, said that the female doctor filed a complaint with the police stating that she had connected with a man named Dr Akash Joshi on the dating app. He claimed to be a cardiologist from the Netherlands. Their conversations began on October 15 and progressed to discussions of marriage.

On October 22, Akash stated he was in Istanbul, where he was purchasing medical equipment. He requested money for shipping charges and hotel bills, assuring her that he would repay her soon. He provided the details of two bank accounts belonging to Arvind Yadav in Rae Bareli and Indore. Trusting him, the doctor transferred 9,890 euros, approximately 9 lakhs, to those accounts.

On October 28, Akash contacted her via WhatsApp, claiming he had transferred 30,000 euros to her SBI account. When she asked for the money she had sent, she received a call and an email purportedly from the RBI, demanding an additional 9,35,000 rupees for the process of converting the 30,000 euros into Indian currency.

With assistance from a fellow doctor, she paid this additional amount, which was transferred to the accounts of Houliang Thang at Union Bank and Punjab & Sindh. However, despite the payment, the promised funds never arrived. Efforts to contact Akash were unsuccessful, leading the doctor to file a case at the Bhagat Ki Kothi police station.