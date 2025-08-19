Jobner University Develops 36 Ponds To Address Water Scarcity, Provide Quality Seeds To Farmers

Jobner: Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University (SKNAU) at Jobner in Rajasthan has come out with a major intervention that can go a long way in resolving water scarcity in the state, as well as other water-scarce areas in India.

The institution has created 36 watershed ponds that have a capacity to store 1.3 crore litres of rainwater. It is being claimed that this is the first intervention of its kind by an agricultural university in India.

It is being deemed as a major step towards self-reliance in agriculture through proper water management and scientific thinking. The University was previously struggling with severe water shortage, which has now become a thing of the past since sustainable water availability has been ensured for research, education and agricultural production.

Pond created for rainwater storage (ETV Bharat)

This water conservation initiative has become an inspiring model for both the farmers as well as the educational institutions. SKNAU’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Balraj Singh, said, “These ponds are the result of effective coordination between water management and agricultural technology, which will lead to the delivery of high-quality seeds to the farmers.”

He said these ponds will not only accelerate research but also play a crucial role in supplying quality seeds to farmers under scientific supervision. Besides addressing the water crisis, they will be the foundation for long-term water sustainability. After inspecting these ponds, renowned scientists Dr. B.S. Tomar, Dr. Sai Das and Dr. S.S. Dey, who had come from New Delhi, commented, “This is where the real paradise is.”

Pond created for rainwater storage (ETV Bharat)

They described the development of these ponds as a significant step in water management. They pointed out that while Rajasthan continues to grapple with water scarcity, SKNAU’s initiative can set a new benchmark. This intervention has accelerated research and education and ensured stability in agricultural production.

Meanwhile, five new rainwater harvesting ponds have been built at Parasoli farm under the Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute (RARI) at Durgapura. The first of these ponds covers about three hectares, while the remaining four have been built on two hectares each.

This initiative is being claimed as a rare example of scientific water management that has further strengthened the University’s commitment to water conservation.

Presently, the University has 36 farm ponds, of which 15 have been built in the last two and a half years. This has contributed to a large extent to the University’s initiative to tackle the water crisis, besides leading to successful seed production. The Vice Chancellor pointed out, “Earlier, seed production during the Rabi season was not possible at Parasoli farm due to the water scarcity. With the availability of the ponds, the farm has successfully produced over 1,000 quintals of seeds.”

RARI Director Dr. Harphool Singh and the In-charge of Parasoli farm, Dr. Ramniwas Chaudhary, disclosed that this farm now houses the University’s largest pond. “Rainwater stored here is being used to supply seeds to farmers on time during the Rabi season,” they said while adding that this initiative is not only a strong step toward water conservation but also contributes significantly to stabilising agricultural production for the farmers.

Read More