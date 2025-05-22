ETV Bharat / state

Jobless Teachers Meet Bengal BJP, Cong Leaders, Solicit Support For Their Protest

Teaching and non-teaching staff stage a protest demanding restoration of their jobs they lost following the Apex Court's judgment, in front of Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata ( ANI )

Kolkata: A delegation of protesting school teachers, who have lost their jobs following a recent Supreme Court order, met BJP and Congress leaders in West Bengal, and sought support for their "apolitical" sit-in outside the state education department headquarters.

The team of around 20 teachers called on BJP leaders on Wednesday and requested them to arrange meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These teachers have been staging a sit-in outside Bikash Bhavan, the West Bengal Education Department headquarters, for the last several days, demanding that they be reinstated in their jobs.

A delegation of around 20 members of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum called on former union minister and senior BJP leader Debasree Choudhury at the party office here, seeking help for arranging meetings with the President and the PM, a protester said.

They also sought support from the Centre in their legal battle for reinstatement in their jobs, he said.

"We are reaching out to leaders of various parties to join our apolitical battle against the injustice meted out to us. We are victims of the massive corruption in the recruitment process, which could not be curbed by the School Service Commission," Suman Biswas, one of the forum members, said.

The delegation also went to the state Congress headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, and spoke to senior party leaders, including its president Subhankar Sarkar, seeking their support.