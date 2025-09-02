Narayanpur/Sukma: The ongoing agitation of the contractual workers of National Health Mission (NHM) in Chhattisgarh entered its 16th day on Tuesday, with employees staging unique protests to press for their 10-point demands, including regularisation of their jobs and a salary hike.

On Monday, the contract workers in Narayanpur protested in a dramatic way by taking out a symbolic "funeral procession of the contract system". Carrying a dummy body, they marched from Jagdish Mandir Marg through Bharat Mata Chowk and Bazaar Chowk, before reaching Jaistambh Chowk. There, they performed the last rites, and raised slogans like 'End the contract system' and 'Implement regularisation', and even conducted a tonsure ceremony, when they sat on the road and shaved their heads as a mark of protest. The rally led to vehicular traffic disruption on main roads in Narayanpur for hours.

'We Want Job Regularisation, Salary Hike': NHM Workers In Chhattisgarh Shave Heads, Hold 'Funeral of Contract System' (ETV Bharat)

During the protest, the workers criticised the state government and the health department over the alleged indifferent attitude despite putting forth what they called it their genuine demands

"This is our symbolic protest against the repressive policy of the government. The government is adopting tactics to affect our strike," said Sangeeta Varnotiya, one of the protesting NHM contract employees.

District President of the NHM contract employees union said no amount of pressure can bog them down. "The government has issued orders for dismissal of contract employees. We are not going to come under pressure due to such tactics," said Pradeep Dewangan, the union president.

The workers said of their 10 demands, they will now give priority to job regularisation. "Our movement will continue," they said.

On Tuesday, the agitating workers will hold a peace feast in Narayanpur, sources said.

In Sukma too, NHM employees shaved their heads at the protest site, and raised their demands. They have demanded immediate acceptance of their 10-point charter, which includes regularisation, grade pay and a long-pending 27 percent salary hike.

"The agitation will continue till the government issues a written order on our demands. If this is not resolved soon, the agitation will be intensify further in the coming days," warned Reena Naidu, vice-president of the union.

At the protest site, workers accused the government of depriving the public of health services due to its "stubborn attitude".

Meanwhile, with no resolution in sight even after two weeks of protests, the standoff between the government and NHM contract employees has left healthcare services in sub-health centers, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centers and district hospitals in disarray.