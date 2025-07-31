ETV Bharat / state

Job Aspirants In Rajasthan Exploited As 'Cyber Slaves' By Fraudsters; Police Issue Advisory

Jaipur: Cyber criminals are luring youth in the name of jobs and later exploiting them in a network of cyber fraud in Rajasthan prompting the police to issue an advisory.

According to police officials, the cyber fraudsters promise jobs abroad to the youth and turn them into 'cyber slaves'.

Such youth are held hostage and their passports snatched by cyber criminals, who use them to run a network of cyber fraud.

According to the police, educated and technically sound youth are being lured to South-East Asian countries by luring them with attractive jobs abroad where they are being held hostage and forced to commit cyber fraud.

Modus Operandi

SP (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh said that cyber criminals lure the youth with “golden opportunities” in the IT sector in countries like Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

“Once they reach there, their passports and other identity cards are snatched and they are made cyber slaves by physically and mentally holding them hostage. After this, they are forced to commit cyber fraud by targeting Indian citizens”.

Caution Is The Key

Singh said that the Ministry of External Affairs and various agencies are working together to crack down on such international criminal syndicates. Along with this, the general public is also being made aware from time to time, he added.