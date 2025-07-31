Job Aspirants In Rajasthan Exploited As 'Cyber Slaves' By Fraudsters; Police Issue Advisory

Jaipur: Cyber criminals are luring youth in the name of jobs and later exploiting them in a network of cyber fraud in Rajasthan prompting the police to issue an advisory.
According to police officials, the cyber fraudsters promise jobs abroad to the youth and turn them into 'cyber slaves'.
Such youth are held hostage and their passports snatched by cyber criminals, who use them to run a network of cyber fraud.
According to the police, educated and technically sound youth are being lured to South-East Asian countries by luring them with attractive jobs abroad where they are being held hostage and forced to commit cyber fraud.
Modus Operandi
SP (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh said that cyber criminals lure the youth with “golden opportunities” in the IT sector in countries like Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.
“Once they reach there, their passports and other identity cards are snatched and they are made cyber slaves by physically and mentally holding them hostage. After this, they are forced to commit cyber fraud by targeting Indian citizens”.
Caution Is The Key
Singh said that the Ministry of External Affairs and various agencies are working together to crack down on such international criminal syndicates. Along with this, the general public is also being made aware from time to time, he added.
Rajasthan Police has appealed to the general public to be extremely vigilant about the fraudsters. The police shared the following tips in this regard:
Be careful if you get a job offer abroad
Apply only for jobs advertised by recruitment agents registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Stay away from the promise or temptation of a job being given by any illegal agent or unregistered person.
Check the list of registered agents on the official website of MEA to ensure that the agent assuring you a job is legitimate.
If you find something suspicious, report it immediately
If you see any fake link, suspicious job offer or unusual activity on e-mail, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram or Facebook, report it.
Complaints can be made on cyber helpline numbers 1930, 9256001930, 9257510100, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or at your nearest police station/cyber police station.
