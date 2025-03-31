Job Aspirants In Dilemma As Dates Of Two Recruitment Exams Clash

Cuttack: Job aspirants in Odisha are facing a scheduling conflict between two major recruitment exams, causing significant confusion and concern.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) recently announced that its Computer Based Tests-II (CBT-II) exams for Junior Engineer and other categories, originally set for a different date, will now take place on April 22, 2025. This new schedule coincides with the Odisha Public Service Commission's (OPSC) Odisha Civil Services (Main) exams, which are set for April 19, 20, 22, 24, and 27.

Some engineering students, who have qualified for the second stage of the RRB exams, have also qualified to write the OCS-Main exams after clearing the preliminary examinations. It may be mentioned here that the OPSC on March 7 this year had announced the OCS-Main exam schedule well before the RRB's rescheduling.

However, the overlap has left many aspirants, who are eligible for both exams, in a tough spot. These candidates are now seeking a resolution from the OPSC, requesting that the Odisha Civil Services (Main) exams be deferred to a different date, allowing them the opportunity to sit for both exams.

With both exams crucial for career prospects, aspirants are hopeful that the OPSC will consider the logistical challenge posed by this clash and make necessary adjustments, as it would be difficult to reschedule an all-India exam to accommodate their participation in both the recruitment processes.