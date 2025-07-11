ETV Bharat / state

JNU Begins Admission Process For UG Courses for 2025-26 Session Through CUET

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic session 2025-26. The admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can apply through the university's admission portal by logging in with their NTA registration number and date of birth. The last date to complete the registration process is July 15.

Further, the candidates would be able to make corrections in their submitted application form through the official admission website from July 16 to July 17. The first merit list for admission is likely to be published on July 23.

The university has been offering various undergraduate and part-time courses including, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science.

B.A. (Hons): It is a four year degree programme, which includes languages ​​​​of Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Pashto, Russian and Spanish.

B.Sc. (Ayurveda Biology): A four year course under the Faculty of Sanskrit and Indian Studies.

Certificate of Proficiency (COP): One-year part-time course, covering Urdu, Pashto, Hebrew, Uzbek, Bahasa Indonesian, Mongolian, Sanskrit, Pali, Yoga Philosophy, Indian Philosophy, Natyashastra, Health Awareness, Vedic Culture and Sanskrit Computational Linguistics.