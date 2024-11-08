Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Five Unshakeable Bastions

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 is just a few days away; however, several seats in the 81-seat House seem to be a cakewalk for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as these have been dominated by the party since the state's inception.

ETV Bharat has tried to profile assembly constituencies known as JMM strongholds, which no party has yet been able to win.

Jharkhand has had four assembly elections since its creation, and out of Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats, five are considered JMM strongholds where no party has been able to enter till date.

JMM Invincible On This Seat

Jharkhand's Barhet, Littipara, Shikaripara, Dumri, and Saraikela are seats where no party has ever defeated JMM. Hemant Soren won Barhet's seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. He will run for the same seat again this election, so beating him will be an uphill task for the opponents, like the BJP. Before Hemant, JMM's Hemlal Murmu won the Barhet seat in 2009, as did Thomas Soren in 2005. Because of its consistent success, this seat is regarded as one of JMM's safest.

Shikaripara-Cake Walk For JMM

JMM has never faced defeat on the Shikaripara seat, where Nalin Soren has been invincible. In the 2024 elections, he contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Dumka. Therefore, he had to resign from the Shikaripara seat. Nalin came victorious five times on this seat—2000, 2005, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

No One Could Defeat JMM In Dumri

The Dumri assembly seat is likewise an impregnable fort for JMM, as no other party has won here since Jharkhand's formation. Jagarnath Mahato, a heavyweight JMM leader, won here from 2005 to 2019. After his death, the party gave his widow, Baby Devi, a ticket from here, and she also helped JMM maintain its hegemony by winning this seat. This year, the party re-nominated the candidate, following popular support and victory.

JMM Dominates In Saraikela But…

JMM has also remained undefeated in the Seraikela seat of the Kolhan division. Champai Soren, the former Chief Minister, has been winning from this seat on JMM ticket since the beginning. However, the difference this time is that Champai has joined the BJP now. In such a circumstance, it would be interesting to watch if JMM wins here or Champai Soren is re-elected, leading the lotus to blossom here.

JMM's Continuous Victory On Littipara

JMM candidates have routinely won Jharkhand's Littipara seat, and the party has a significant presence in the Santhal and Pahadia tribal assembly constituencies. Simon Marandi, a JMM stalwart, and his family wield enormous authority in this area due to their consistent victories. Sushila Hansda won in 2005. Simon won this seat in 2009, while Dinesh William Marandi, the party leader, won in 2019. Similarly, Anil Murmu of JMM won this seat in 2014, and Simon repeated his victory in 2017.