Won't Tolerate Babulal Marandi's Insult: JMM Slams Himanta's Appeal To Deport Infiltrators

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday slammed BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand elections and Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma's appeal to deport infiltrators, saying it is an insult to the state's former CM and saffron party's state president, Babulal Marandi.

After BJP's crushing defeat in Jharkhand, Sarma appealed to the party's MLAs to keep raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration and prioritise the deportation of infiltrators.

Taking to its X handle, JMM said BJP should not give advice to the Jharkhand MLAs after failing to handle country's border. The party termed Assam CM's appeal as an insult to Marandi, saying it will not tolerate such behaviour.

"The order is in progress. If his government had been formed, someone would have sat on the chair - he would have been the super CM. Do the BJP MLAs not have their own intelligence and wisdom that they are still teaching this? This is a strange situation," the party posted on its social media handle.

The JMM also said that it has brought BJP down from 25 to 21 and if such an attitude continues, then the numbers will be brought down further to 11.

"Every MLA of Jharkhand will raise the issue of Bangladesh border security.........which has failed to take care of the country's border, should not give advice to BJP. @yourBabulal Sir, this insult of yours will not be tolerated," the post read.

Extending support for Sarma, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said that the Assam CM was the election co-in-charge of Jharkhand and gave his time for three months. "Himantaji is also concerned about Jharkhand. The whole party works as a family here. Assam has also suffered the brunt of demographic change. Why is JMM upset with his suggestion?" Sinha asked adding that the party has a unanimous stand on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration.

"Even if the results did not come in our favour, the party cannot ignore the major issues. The truth cannot be ignored," he added.

A day after Jharkhand Assembly election results were declared on November 23, Sarma said that Bangladeshi infiltration is a serious problem for the state. In the coming days, it can cause extensive damage to Jharkhand so, it is the constitutional duty of the state government to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators. He had also requested the elected MLAs to raise their voice on this issue within the House.