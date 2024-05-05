JMM Seeks Suspension of BJP's National Party Recognition after PM Uses 'Unparliamentary' Words

Published : May 5, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

JMM Seeks Suspension of BJP's National Party Recognition after PM Uses 'Unparliamentary' Words
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party wrote in a letter to the Election Commission of India that the use of religion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches is not only inappropriate but also against the provisions mentioned in the affidavit.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspend the BJP's recognition of a national party for the alleged use of unparliamentary language by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies.

In a letter to the ECI, the party alleged that Modi, a star campaigner of the BJP, has been using religion in his speeches, which is not only inappropriate but also against the provisions that recognised the BJP as a national party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party signed an affidavit for its registration as a political party and was recognized by the commission as the national political party of the country. The use of religion by BJP's star campaigner Narendra Modi in his speeches is not only inappropriate but also against the provisions mentioned in the affidavit, the letter read.

It should be ensured that the star campaigners of BJP at any level should not make unrestrained statements against religion and sect, the letter said. The party also demanded that the ECI seek a clarification from the BJP within 24 hours.

A BJP spokesperson, when contacted, said that he would not comment at the moment.

