JMM Releases Manifesto, Promises 33 PC Job Reservation To Women

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday released its manifesto for assembly elections promising 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs.

The manifesto, unveiled by party supremo Shibu Soren, focuses on nine areas including agriculture, education and the rights of local residents. “Our manifesto promises 33 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs. It focuses on nine points,” party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

The manifesto also assured people to provide loans of up to Rs 5 crore to MSME entrepreneurs under the Credit Guarantee Scheme. It promised to waive loans of small and medium-level traders besides setting up sports centres of excellence in all divisions and a sports university in the state.

The manifesto was released on Monday when curtains came down on the campaign for the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats in the state. The initial phase of polling will be held on November 13.