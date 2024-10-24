ETV Bharat / state

JMM Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For J'khand Polls, MLA Chamra Linda To Contest From Bishunpur

Ranchi: The JMM on Wednesday released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon and Jiga Susaran Horo from Bishunpur, Chakradharpur and Sisai seats respectively.

Linda had won by a margin of 17,382 votes defeating BJP's Ashok Oraon from Bishunpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Sukhram Oraon had won by a margin of 12,234 votes against Laxman Giluwa of the BJP.

Horo had defeated Dinesh Oraon of the BJP by 38,418 votes five years ago. Besides the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fielded two sitting legislators Yogendra Prasad from Gomia and Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti (ST) seats.

Earlier in the day, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates, nominating Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait, his wife Kalpana Soren from Gandey and brother Basant Soren from Dumka, and the second list which included the candidature of Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23. The JMM so far has announced candidature on 41 out of 81 seats.