JMM Passes Resolution Rejecting CAA, UCC, NRC In Jharkhand

Dumka: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha passed a 50-point resolution which included the rejection of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens in the state. The resolution was passed during the party's 46th foundation day, which was celebrated at Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Sunday night.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens should be completely rejected in Jharkhand," the party resolution said.

The party also demanded strict implementation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) in the state and urged the central government to ensure immediate payment of "Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues" to the state government.

Addressing a huge gathering, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the Centre and alleged that people of the state were "cheated" in the Union budget. He alleged that "some people with feudal mindset" do not want the residents of tribal-dominated Jharkhand to stand on their feet.

"Jharkhand is still the most backward state, despite contributing a big chunk to the country's exchequer through mineral resources," Soren said. He said that the Centre should treat all states equally, particularly the backward ones.

"We do not get anything, while we contribute a lot. We have to fight even for our rights," he said. He said the Union budget is for the rich but there is nothing for the poor.

"Rebate was given in tax (income tax) but it will not help as inflation is skyrocketing. There is no change in GST," he said. "They have presented a new Jumla as GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) promising to help people through loans, not through grants," Soren said.

He claimed that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where women are given assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. "They (BJP) accuse us of distributing 'Revri' (freebies) but now they announced the same promise of giving Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi. Is this not 'Revri'? Whatever they do is right but when we do, it becomes wrong," Soren said.