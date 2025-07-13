ETV Bharat / state

JMM's Official X Handle Hacked by Anti-Social Elements: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday informed that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s official X handle has been hacked by anti-social elements.

File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 10:05 AM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s official X handle has been hacked by “anti-social elements”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday. Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Jharkhand Police to take cognisance of the matter and take immediate action. In a post on X, he wrote, "JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements". He added, "Take cognisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action."

