JMM's Official X Handle Hacked by Anti-Social Elements: Soren

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s official X handle has been hacked by “anti-social elements”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday. Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Jharkhand Police to take cognisance of the matter and take immediate action. In a post on X, he wrote, "JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements". He added, "Take cognisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action."