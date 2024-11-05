JMM-Led Coalition ‘Harbinger Of Corruption’, Alleges Yogi

Jamshedpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of being a “harbinger of destruction and corruption”. Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, he also alleged that the JMM is allowing entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators who indulge in “love jihad and land jihad” in Jharkhand.

Adityanath alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to change the demography of Jharkhand. "The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is a harbinger of corruption and destruction. Corruption has peaked during this regime. They are allowing entry of Bangladeshi Rohingya infiltrators who are indulging in love jihad and land jihad in Jharkhand," Adityanath said at the rally.

He urged people to vote for BJP to boost nationalism over “petty issues” of caste, creed or religion. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.