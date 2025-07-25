ETV Bharat / state

JMM Terms Tejashwi Yadav's Threat To Boycott Polls Over SIR In Bihar A 'Serious Crisis'

Ranchi: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has termed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's threat to boycott the Assembly elections over the ongoing SIR in Bihar a serious crisis.

JMM General Secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya said if an Opposition leader of any state or country contemplates boycotting elections, then it is a serious matter. "If a leader of the main Opposition party is forced to say that he will hold a meeting to boycott the elections, it is a very serious issue. It is a crisis for our democratic structure, when the Election Commission works for a particular political party and creates communal divisions among people," he said.

Supriyo said the affidavit submitted by the Election Commission does not mention the word infiltration anywhere. "But BJP leaders and sources in the Commission are talking about foreign infiltration and citizenship. If an Election Commissioner decides on citizenship, what is the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he asked.