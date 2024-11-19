ETV Bharat / state

JMM-Congress Wants To Turn Ranchi Into Karachi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Patna: On the eve of polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections, Union minister Giriraj Singh accused the INDIA Alliance of appeasement saying Hemant Soren and Congress are not concerned about the safety of Hindu sisters and daughters and efforts are being made to turn Ranchi into Karachi.

Singh said the people of Jharkhand know this fact and we will appeal to them not to let Ranchi become Karachi and vote wisely. Bangladeshi infiltrators are continuously pouring into many districts of Jharkhand including Deoghar-Dumka and Sahibganj.

"The Soren and Congress want to turn all districts including Dumka-Deoghar and Sahibganj into Bangladesh. Now the time has come to not let Ranchi become Karachi, so if you stay united, you will be safe. If you divide, you will be cut," he said.