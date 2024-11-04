JMM-Congress-RJD Helping Bangladeshi Intruders to Settle Down: PM Modi

Ranchi/Garhwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blew the election bugle from Jharkhand's Garhwa, giving the call "Roti-Beti-Mati ki Pukar, Abki Baar NDA Sarkar". A huge crowd gathered to listen to Modi who reached Garhwa in a helicopter from Gaya Airport in Bihar.

Accusing the JMM-Congress-RJD triumvirate of appeasing the intruders, PM Modi said Bangladeshi intruders were being helped to settle down in the state. "When Saraswati Vandana was banned in schools, then it became clear how big the danger was. Stone pelting was happening during festivals. If Maa Durga was stopped, then we come to know how dangerous the situation was," he said.

PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Garhwa district. (ETV Bharat)

Taking on the ruling JMM and its allies Congress and RJD, he said these parties were only concerned about their families, not the people. No stone was left unturned to insult Champai Soren, the son of a tribal. The Jharkhand government had become a slave of the mafia. This area became a centre of sand smuggling forcing people to migrate. These people were busy sharing the loot. The business was getting closed but the business of transfer posting was flourishing.

The PM said if the NDA government was formed in Jharkhand, mothers and sisters would get Rs 2,100 every month through the Gogo-Didi Scheme, youths would get the Yuva Sathi allowance and gas cylinders would be at just Rs 500. Sisters would also get two free cylinders on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan from next year. The construction of three crore houses would begin soon after the NDA government assumed office.

"Jharkhand BJP has pledged to build 21 lakh new houses. Every poor person will have a concrete house. This is BJP's guarantee. It has been decided to buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Small and marginal farmers and cattle rearers will get financial help. Announcements have also been made to increase the livelihood of tribal families. Products like tendu leaves, mahua and mushrooms will be processed," he said.

"If cheating starts happening in the name of marrying off daughters, then we come to know that things have gone out of hand. When the matter of infiltration goes to the court and the administration denies it, then we come to know that the system itself has been infiltrated. These people are snatching away both bread and daughters. They are also usurping your soil. If this evil policy of JMM, Congress and RJD continues, then the scope of tribal society in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a danger for both tribal society and the country," Modi said.

He further said the basis of Congress' politics had been lying and cheating the public. The situation was such that the employees of Himachal Pradesh were agitating to get their rightful DA. In Telangana, the public was troubled by the false promises of Congress. There was a ruckus within the Congress in Karnataka as their state president had accepted that Congress gave false guarantees. How did the truth come out of Kharge Ji's mouth? He has said, "The absurd announcements of Congress will bankrupt us".

On the JMM's rule, he said these people did nothing for five years. When BJP's scheme came out, they made announcements by copying to throw dust in the eyes of women. Copying can happen but where will the intention come from? The Jharkhand government has only cheated in the name of houses for the poor.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the central government built 16 lakh houses for the poor in Jharkhand. These houses were given to ST, SC and OBC families. About 1.15 lakh houses were handed over to the families of Garhwa district. Ask JMM and Congress what happened to Abua Awas Yojana. Why did they betray in the name of this scheme? he said.

He said the JMM, Congress and RJD had promised to give unemployment allowance to the youth of Jharkhand. But they did not fulfill it and should be punished. Paper leaks and recruitment fraud have become an industry in Jharkhand. Many youths died due to the negligence of the government during the constable recruitment.

"When our government is formed, three lakh government posts will be filled transparently. As soon as the BJP government was formed for the third time in Haryana, 25,000 people were given employment. In Jharkhand, lakhs of youth will be given a Yuva Sathi allowance of Rs 2,000 every month. An annual calendar will be made for competitive examinations," Modi said, adding that the central government had already made a strict law for those who leak papers.

The PM Internship Program worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been implemented where youths will get Rs 5,000 every month from interning with corporates. About 12 Vande Bharat trains were connecting Jharkhand, a waterway was being built on the Ganga and the gas pipeline was helping in providing cheap gas to Jharkhand, he further said.