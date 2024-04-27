Interview: BJP MP Has Failed Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency Big Time, JMM’s Sameer Mohanty

Ghatsila/East Singhbhum: As campaigning intensifies for the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, Jharkhand JMM MLA and INDIA bloc candidate from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency, Sameer Mohanty has lashed out at sitting BJP MP Bidyut Varan Mahato for alleged neglect of his constituency.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat Mohanty said, “The current MP Bidyut Varan Mahato represented the area for 10 years. The people of the area voted him and made him win, but on the contrary, the MP did not work in the area as expected”.

Mohanty said that even after 10 years, Hindustan Copper Limited Group of Ghatsila Assembly constituency has failed to start a single mine smoothly. “Even before the last Lok Sabha elections, he (Mahato) had performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Rakha Mines and Chapdi Open Cast Mines. But even today it is incomplete. Not even a single brick could be used in this work. This has caused great anger among the people of the area,” he said.

Mohanty said that the mines and plants of Hindustan Copper Limited Company located in Musabani Ghatshila area are also “on the verge of closure, despite this no initiative has been taken by the MP, due to which the people of the area are very angry with the MP”.

Sameer Mohanty said that in the name of building an airport, the people of the entire district including the people of Dhalbhumgarh area are being further confused. “Whenever elections draw closer, the issue of airport arises. If I win the election, an airport will be built in the district. Whether it is Dhalbhumgarh or Chakulia area, all people will get the facility of air travel,” he said.

Mohanty said that the MP has been representing Jamshedpur Lok Sabha for the last 10 years, “but he has forgotten his duty. The biggest demand of the people of Baharagora is that Chakulia to Budamara railway line should be constructed. But not a single voice was raised for this work in the Parliament,” he said.

He said that the work on the railway line has already started in the state of Odisha. “Work is yet to start in Jharkhand. All this work was to be done by the MP but could not be started due to his lethargic attitude. If I win the Lok Sabha elections, then first of all I will start the railway line from Chakulia to Odisha,” he added.

Mohanty claimed that people in the entire Lok Sabha constituency “are united against Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Varan and are expressing their displeasure against the MP. The people of the area want change and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is the only option for this change. I hope that the people of the area will elect Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate and send him to the Lok Sabha”.

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat along with Dhanbad, Giridih and Ranchi is scheduled to go to polls in the 6th phase on May 25.