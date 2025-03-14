Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari Courts Controversy With Statement On Carving Out Santhal Pargana From State

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) came down on state minister Irfan Ansari over his remarks on making Santhal Pargana a separate state and Dumka its capital.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's central committee member and spokesperson Manoj Pandey told ETV Bharat's correspondent on phone that Ansari Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, who made a similar statement in the Lok Sabha want to weaken Jharkhand by dividing it. "They probably are not aware of the struggles and sacrifices that went into making the state of Jharkhand," he said. Pandey added, "We have given this state a separate identity, but those who have plans to weaken it by breaking it into pieces will never succeed". He said Ansari's views are his own and are highly objectionable.

Jharkhand Congress State President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh told ETV Bharat that Dubey, a BJP MP is trying to divide the state. "BJP wants to divide people on the basis of religion and region," he said. He said an explanation will be sought from Ansari on his controversial statement.

After attending a programme in Dhanbad, Ansari while lashing out at Dubey told reporters that he wishes to see Santhal Pargana as a state with Dumka as its capital. Ansari had said Dubey does not care about the sentiments of people from the state and had been referring to those residing in Santhal Pargana as illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Ansari is from Congress and was given a cabinet portfolio on the party's quota. His statement has come as a major embarrassment for both Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.